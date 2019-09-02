Teen who carried out string of burglaries sent to young offenders institute

A teenager who committed multiple burglaries in Wisbech has been sentenced.

Jesse Gray (19) was seen running out of a house in Sixth Avenue after he woke a sleeping couple at about 12.30am on July 13.

Jesse Gray

He had picked up three mobile phones and a wallet but dropped one of the phones and the wallet in his escape.

Shortly after, he broke into Glennfield Care Home in Money Bank, Wisbech, but was disturbed by a member of staff and fled empty handed.

He was arrested five minutes later after police tracked one of the stolen phones from the home in Sixth Avenue.

The following day he was further arrested following a fingerprint match for another burglary on July 13 where Gray had entered a hair salon in Norwich Road, Wisbech, but had again left empty handed.

Gray, of Kinderley Road, Wisbech, has appeared at Cambridge Crown Court and pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary with intent to steal. He was sentenced to two years in a young offenders institute.

DC Paul Baxter said: “Getting Gray off the streets is a big victory for Wisbech - he is an example that it doesn’t matter if you didn’t take anything, the intent was there and we will come down on you just as hard.”

