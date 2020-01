A 19-year-old man from Huntingdon has been charged with multiple counts of theft.

Sol Pawson, of Ermine Street, Huntingdon, has been charged with four counts of theft of a bike and one of theft.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

He has been released on bail to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 6.

The charges relate to a number of incidents at Huntingdon Station between October 7 and 19.