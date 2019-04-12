Teen burglar with knife caught out by Peterborough victim’s home security system

A young burglar who was caught in the act by the victim’s home security system being activated has been sent to a young offender institution for more than two years.

A 999 call was received by police at 10.50am on March 13 from a member of the public stating there was someone in his home.

Brodan Dunford

The motion-sensored home security system had been activated and alerted the victim via his mobile phone. A clear description of the offender was given and officers were deployed to the scene in New Road, Woodston.

The offender, 19-year-old Brodan Dunford, had already fled the scene but was located just 500 metres away, carrying a knife, a bottle of stolen aftershave and a watch he had taken from the home in New Road.

Dunford, of no fixed address, was charged with burglary and possession of a blade in a public place.

Detective Constable Adam Blake said: “This case is a great example of how information from the public can assist us in fighting crime. As soon as the victim was alerted there was an intruder in his home we were notified, enabling us to deploy officers straight away and near enough catch Dunford in the act.

The knife Dunford was caught with

“Tackling burglary continues to be a priority for us across the county and having Dunford behind bars means our homes are that bit safer.”

Yesterday (Thursday, April 11) Dunford appeared at Peterborough Crown Court and admitted the offences.

He was sentenced to 876 days in a Young Offender Institution for the burglary - the minimum time imposed by a judge after ‘three strikes’ - and six months for the possession of a knife, both to run concurrently.