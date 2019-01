A teenager has been arrested after police found a machete in the city centre last night.

Police were called at around 7.45pm to reports of youths causing a nuisance in Cattle Market Road.

The machete found by police

One of the youths was reported to be carrying a weapon.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of having a bladed article in a public place. He was released and will be interviewed at a later date.