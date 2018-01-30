Team-mates’ support for popular Peterborough footballer and father seriously injured in city centre assault

Friends and team-mates of a popular Peterborough footballer who was seriously injured in an attack outside a city pub have started a fundraising campaign to help the father recover from his injuries.

Greg Stanley suffered serious injuries in the incident outside the Brewery Tap in Westgate in the city centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Do you recognise this man?

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he was placed in an induced coma.

While he is now out of the coma, he remains on the trauma ward at the hospital.

Greg was a well known face on the local football scene, turning out for Parkway FC in Peterborough and Oundle Town Football club.

Now his friends and team-mates have set up a Just Giving page to support Greg, a dad of one, during his rehabilitation.

Gareth Packer, assistant manager at Oundle Town, said: “Everyone at the club knows Greg - he is one of the most likeable players we have.

“No-one would have a bad word to say about Greg.

“We were only speaking on Friday and Saturday - he is always up for a laugh, and we take the micky out of him because he supports Leeds.

“We will help anyone out - he is heavily involved in the reserves team, and has taken a couple of youngsters under his wing - he is a role model at the club.”

The page only went online today, with the aim of raising £1,500 for Greg and his family to support him through his recovery - and it has already smashed through the £900 mark.

Gareth said: “A few of his friends have set up the Just Giving page, because it is going to be a long road back.

“Everyone knows him in local football, and it shows how he is thought of with how generous people have already been.

“We are looking at putting a few things on at the club in the future as well.”

The incident happened outside the pub between 1.30am and 2am on Sunday (January 28) following a dispute between two men.

Greg left the pub, followed by a man who then punched the victim in the head and knocked him unconscious.

Cambridgeshire police have launched a CCTV appeal to try and identify a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

You can donate to help Greg and his family by visiting www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gregstanley

