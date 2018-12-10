Taxi scheme will allow Peterborough revellers to get home safely this Christmas

Revellers will be able to get home safely over the festive period thanks to a taxi marshal scheme in Peterborough city centre.

The Safer Peterborough Partnership, Cambridgeshire Police and Peterborough City Council, have teamed up to offer the service following a successful trial last year, which received positive feedback from drivers and members of the public.

Two Security Industry Authority (SIA) registered marshals will operate on the city’s Broadway rank, working to prevent alcohol fuelled anti-social behaviour and ensure passengers can access taxis quickly and get home safely. They will also work to prevent private hire vehicles from touting.

The marshals will carry body worn cameras and radios which will give them access to CCTV and the police.

The scheme launched on 7 December and will continue each weekend up to and including New Year’s Eve between 10pm and 6am (except Christmas Eve which will be 9pm until 2am).

PC Grahame Robinson, licensing officer for Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: “Once again this scheme has been put in place to ensure the safe and effective dispersal of revellers after visiting Peterborough city centre in the evenings.

“The lead up to Christmas is generally a busy time when there are more people out enjoying themselves and then looking for a way home. With the support of the marshals we can give a strong visual presence, safely disperse people and keep an eye out for any vulnerability.”

Councillor Irene Walsh, cabinet member for communities for Peterborough City Council, said: “The safety of the public is our utmost priority and having successfully trialled this scheme last year, we are keen to run it again.

“The Safer Peterborough Partnership is determined to crack down on alcohol related anti-social behaviour and violence and we hope the scheme will help to reassure people that they will be able to find a taxi safely after they have enjoyed their evening out.”