Suspended sentence for woman after knifepoint robbery on taxi driver

A woman has been handed a suspended prison sentence for her role in a knifepoint robbery on a taxi driver.

Emma Kelly (23) was sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years, at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to robbery.

Crown court news

The court heard how Kelly, and a man who is yet to be identified, borrowed a phone from a member of the public to call a taxi to get a lift from a street in Cambridge in the early hours of November 28, 2017.

The pair got into the taxi and before it pulled away, the man held a knife to the driver’s neck and demanded money.

When he refused, the man dragged the driver, a 49-year-old man, out of his seat and removed the keys from the ignition.

He searched the victim and stole £30 from his pockets and a further £20 of loose change from inside the car before he and Kelly fled.

Kelly was interviewed in connection with the robbery and a separate, similar robbery.

Later, the victim and a witness, who let Kelly borrow her phone to call the taxi, were shown a photograph and confirmed Kelly was one of those responsible.

DC Tom Taylor said: “Kelly’s behaviour was absolutely appalling, taking part in a knifepoint robbery on a man who was simply trying to make an honest living.

“Thankfully, both the victim and witness were able to identify her and help us put her before the courts.”