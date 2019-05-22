Suspended sentence for prolific Peterborough thief who stole £12

A prolific thief who broke into a car and stole £12 has been given a suspended sentence.

Ian Chowles (39) of Towler Street, Peterborough, smashed the window of a BMW parked near the Broadway Theatre in Peterborough in March.

But he was spotted by someone working near-by, and arrested shortly afterwards.

Today (Wednesday) he was given a 12 week sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Peterborough Magistrates’ Court was told Chowles had been watched by the worker on March 23. The court heard he was seen looking in cars, before leaving the car park, returning and throwing an object to smash the car window.

He was caught, and found in possession of the 12 £1 coins he had taken.

Deputy District Judge Julie Cooper was told Chowles has a long history of heroin use, having started taking the drug aged 16. Phillip Botterill, prosecuting, also said Chowles has a lengthy criminal record, with numerous dishonesty offences against his name.

Along with the suspended sentence, Chowles was given a drug rehabilitation requirement for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement for 30 days, and ordered to pay £30 compensation.