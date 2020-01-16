Suspended sentence for Peterborough Carpoint director who admitted tampering with car mileage

Have your say

A director of Carpoint has been given a suspended jail sentence after admitting tampering with the mileage of vehicles.

Shaffarat Parvez (31) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough, admitted the mileage of a Vauxhall Corsa and Astra had been altered.

The two cars were advertised for sale with a lower mileage, but the offence came to light when the buyers requested vehicle history documents online which then showed differences in the mileage.

Parvez appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday) where he was given an 18 week sentence, suspended for 24 months, and ordered to pay £6,529 costs and a victim surcharge of £115.

Parvez had pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud and one count of contravening professional diligence at a previous hearing.

The firm itself, which sells cars in Whitehead Drove, Fengate, also pleaded guilty to the same charges and was fined £4,000 and ordered to pay £10,000 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

A spokesman for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire Trading Standards, which carried out the prosecution, said: “We take reports of vehicle fraud extremely seriously, as offences can pose a real safety risk to vehicle owners.”

Anyone with concerns about vehicle fraud should call 01733 747474 or email: tstand@peterborough.gov.uk