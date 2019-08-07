Suspended sentence for March man who had indecent images of children as young as two

A man who collected almost 1000 indecent images of children, including some as young as two, has been sentenced.

Mark Symonds, (38), was linked to an IP address uploading an indecent image of a child to the internet.

A warrant was carried out at his house in Truman Avenue, March, on 18 June last year. A number of devices were seized, of which two laptops and one USB stick were found containing indecent images.

The seized items were reviewed and found to contain 373 category C images and videos, 180 category B and 395 category A (the most severe).

Symonds pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of a child.

Yesterday (6 June) at Peterborough Crown Court he was given 12 months in jail suspended for 24 months and given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for ten years.

DS Julia Boon said: “Symonds downloaded images time and time again and he would have continued without our intervention. The SHPO will allow us to monitor him very closely checking any internet enabled devices he has at any moment”.