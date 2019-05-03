Suspended sentence for man who downloaded more than 150 indecent images of children

A man who downloaded more than 150 indecent images of children has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for a decade.

Mariusz Sobieski, 33, was identified after a warrant was executed at his house in August 2017.

Officers searched his home in Eyrescroft, Bretton, Peterborough, where they found a laptop and a USB stick containing indecent images of children.

In total there were 176 indecent images, which included 156 category C images, nine category B images and 11 category A images – the most severe.

Sobieski was arrested and charged with three counts of making indecent images of children and one count of distributing indecent images.

He admitted the offences at the first opportunity and was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (1 May).

Sobieski was handed eight months in prison, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

He was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for 10 years and put on the Sex Offenders Register for the same time period.

Detective Sergeant Julia Boon, who investigated the case with DC Nicola Perry, said: “The SHPO will also allow the police to manage and monitor Sobieski’s online behaviour over the next decade, thereby reducing the risk of harm to the public.

“We will continue to do all we can to safeguard the vulnerable by pursuing people who commit sexual offences against children.”