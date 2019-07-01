Suspended chiropractor fined for breaching suspension

A chiropractor banned from practising has been fined after continuing to describe himself as a chiropractor.

Kolawole Akindele (58) of North Brink, Wisbech, was suspended from the register of the General Chiropractic Council (GCC) for nine months on January 31 2018 - but on September 20 he was unlawfully describing himself as a chiropractor once more.

Now he has been given a £1,500 fine at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court after being found guilty following a trial.

He was also ordered to pay £1,500 costs and a £120 victim surcharge.

Akindele was struck off after failing to give details of a conviction to the GCC.

A hearing heard that on 4 April 2014 he was convicted at Grantham Magistrates’ Court, having been found guilty of the offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle. He was given a £600 fine at court.

In December he completed an on-line application form for retention of his practising registration for the year 2015, and ticked a box to indicate that he was ‘making a declaration as to your character that “I confirm that I have not been convicted of a criminal offence, or cautioned, in any country, since my last application for registration or retention”.’

He told the panel that did not dispute the fact of the conviction and knowing that it was a conviction, but said that he had not appreciated that motoring matters amounted to criminal convictions and it was for this reason he had not notified the GCC within 7 days as required and also why he had confirmed on the 2014 online application form that he had not been convicted of a criminal offence since his last application.

He accepted with hindsight it would have been reasonable to have made more checks at the time. He remained adamant that he was not dishonest.

Despite the committee reporting there were no previous disciplinary findings before the GCC in 20 years of practice; positive testimonials that speak highly of him as a clinician; no harm to patients from either the conviction or the dishonesty; some admissions to the matters alleged, he was suspended for nine months.