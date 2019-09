A man has been charged following a raid on a home in Whittlesey yesterday evening (Monday, September 2).

Ahmad Ahmadazi (24) of London Street, Whittlesey, was arrested after a warrant was carried out at his home by the Community Action Team.

Drugs seized by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

He has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and one count of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and has been remanded to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, September 3).