Suspected vehicle thief arrested after chase through Peterborough primary school playground during break time

A suspected vehicle thief was arrested after being chased by police through the playground of a Peterborough primary school during its break time.

The 19-year-old man was arrested in the area of Saxon Road, Eastfield, on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and failing to stop for police having run through the playground at Lime Academy Abbotsmede in Kingsley Road.

Lime Academy Abbotsmeee

A police spokeswoman said: “CCTV operators spotted a man in a balaclava on a moped and officers were deployed.

“A short foot chase took place, going through the playground of Abbotsmede primary school, but all are safe.”