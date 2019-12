A teenager was arrested in Peterborough on suspicion of drug dealing.

Officers arrested the 18-year-old at around 1.10pm on Saturday in Vergette Street, off Eastfield Road, on suspicion of possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Drugs which were seized by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

It is alleged he was discovered with 13 bags of cannabis in his possession.

He was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station and later released under investigation.