Suspected Peterborough drink driver ‘more than three times the limit’ arrested after traffic lights crash

A suspected drink driver has been arrested after it was alleged he crashed into a set of traffic lights before driving off.

Police arrested a man in Oxford Road, Millfield, this afternoon (Monday, July 8).

The car stopped by police in Oxford Road. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Cambridgeshire police said the man provided a sample of breath of 117 micrograms - more than three times the legal limit.

A police spokesman said it had been alleged the car had earlier hit traffic lights at a junction with Taverners Road.

He added: “At about 2.18pm today a man in his 40s from Peterborough was arrested in Oxford Road on suspicion of drink driving. He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.”