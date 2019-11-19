Suspected illegal immigrants discovered in lorry on A14 ‘after oranges seen being thrown out’

Eight suspected illegal immigrants were found in the back of a refrigerated lorry on the A14 after oranges were allegedly seen being thrown out of the vehicle.

The reported throwing of the fresh fruit alerted the attention of nearby members of Cambridgeshire police who also happened to be in the traffic jam, travelling westbound near Brampton Hut, close behind the vehicle.

The Magpas air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Photo: Magpas

RELATED: Unlawful immigration arrest on A14 as three people taken to hospital

A man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration while three people were taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital by ambulance, although no one was seriously injured according to police.

The road was closed shortly after noon today (Tuesday) while emergency services dealt with the incident, with the Magpas air ambulance landing at the scene.

A Magpas spokesperson said: “The traffic had been moving very slowly on this particular stretch of the A14 following an earlier road traffic collision.

“Whilst numerous cars, vans and lorries were queuing along the A14 behind the aforementioned earlier incident, there had been reports of oranges being thrown out of the rear side of a lorry.

“This throwing of fresh fruit alerted the attention of nearby members of Cambridgeshire police who also happened to be in the traffic jam, close behind this vehicle. As a result, it’s reported that the eight people were found in the back of the lorry.”

The Magpas advanced medical team assessed all eight patients at the roadside while working with East of England Ambulance Service paramedic crews.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “The investigation and welfare of the people involved will be handed to the immigration services.”

Police were also called at noon to reports of a collision involving two lorries and a van on the A14 at Huntingdon.

No injuries have been reported.