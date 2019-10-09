Suspected hare courses to appear in court

Suspected hare courses are to appear in court.

Police were called just before 11am yesterday (Tuesday) to the A141 between Chatteris and Doddington.

Police at the scene. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Officers from the force’s Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) attended the area and located three men with dogs at the scene.

The men were interviewed at the scene and reported to court, with a summons due to be issued in due course.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “Anyone who sees hare coursing taking place is asked to contact police immediately on 999 and provide officers with a description of the people involved, any registration numbers and vehicle descriptions and the location and direction of travel.

“It’s important people don’t confront hare coursers or put themselves at risk.

“If you have information about hare coursing and it’s not currently happening, or have been a victim of the crime, please call 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

“If a crime is in progress call 999.

“For more information and advice on hare coursing visit: https://www.cambs.police.uk/news-and-appeals/public-urged--help-tackle-hare-coursing.”