Suspected hare courses were chased from a field in Newborough all the way to Leicestershire, where their car became stuck in a field.

Cambridgeshire police said it was called to reports of suspected hare coursing in Bridgehill Road, Newborough, at around 11.50am on Sunday.

The Subaru which became stuck in a Leicestershire field

Officers ended up chasing a Subaru all the way to Leicestershire, where it then ended up getting stuck.

In the end no arrests were made, a police spokeswoman confirmed.