Suspected hare courses caught in Fenland kicked out the county by police

Suspected hare courses were ordered to leave Cambridgeshire after being caught by police.

The Rural Crime Action Team was kept busy on Thursday after attending two separate incidents 30 minutes apart.

Police at the A141 in March. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

One was on the A141 in March at around 1.30pm where four men were dispersed from the county.

The driver was also reported for driving offences, while a council warden chipped the dogs at the roadside.

The team was also called to Maltmas Drove, Friday Bridge, Wisbech, at around 2pm where two men were ordered to leave the county and had their vehicle seized for not being taxed.