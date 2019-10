A suspected drug dealer was stopped in Bourges Boulevard in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

The man was arrested after police searched a vehicle at about 3.50am.

A knife was also seized.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers searched the car and a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of an offensive weapon, driving with no insurance and driving without a license.

“He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.”