Suspected drug dealer from London arrested in Peterborough

A suspected drug dealer from London was arrested in Peterborough last night (Wednesday). The 20-year-old man was arrested by the Community Action Team at about 10.30pm last night in Lincoln Road, near Burmer Road in New England. Police news A police spokeswoman said he remains in custody.