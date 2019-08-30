Suspected drug dealer arrested at Peterborough park Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A suspected drug dealer was arrested at a Peterborough park yesterday (Thursday). The Cambridgeshire police Community Action Team arrested the man at Victoria Park, Alma Road, Millfield. Drugs seized by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police The 31-year-old man is suspected of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply. Man from Peterborough suspected of possessing firearms and offensive weapon arrested