Suspected drug dealer arrested at Peterborough park

A suspected drug dealer was arrested at a Peterborough park yesterday (Thursday).

The Cambridgeshire police Community Action Team arrested the man at Victoria Park, Alma Road, Millfield.

Drugs seized by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

The 31-year-old man is suspected of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.