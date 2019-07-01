Suspected county lines drug dealer arrested after Class A drugs and cash seized Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A suspected county lines drug dealer was arrested on Saturday (June 29). The teenager from Northamptonshire was arrested at about 3pm in Ermine Street, Huntingdon, after police seized a big bundle of Class A drugs and cash. Drugs seized by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police He has since been released under investigation. Owner of dangerous dogs and charity box thief among latest offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Large amount of cigarettes stolen from Co-op in Yaxley