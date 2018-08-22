Surprise drugs and firearms find for police who stopped motorist for filming Peterborough crash scene

Police who stopped a motorist filming a crash on Fletton Parkway in Peterborough made a surprising find last night - a stash of class A drugs and firearms.

Officers from Peterborough Northern response attended the scene of the two car crash on Fletton Parkway at 5pm last night, Tuesday August 21.

Some of the items seized by police

Whilst on scene dealing with injured motorists and supervising the recovery of vehicles officers noticed a male driving and filming the incident at the same time.

The male was stopped and as officers spoke to the male regarding the offence they noticed a distinct smell of cannabis, The vehicle was searched by police under section 23 of the misuse of drugs act 1971,and found an illegal firearm which was CS Gas and two small tubs containing capsules, which are awaiting testing, and also crack cocaine.

Further searches of the male's home address found £655 in cash, one large amino energy tub full of cannabis, a number of mobile phones and a laptop.

The 21-year-old man from Peterborough was subsequently arrested for possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of a firearm and the original driving offence of driving while using a mobile phone.

He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.