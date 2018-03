Police were called to a 'suspicious incident' which at first was thought to be a break-in at a closed pub in Stanground last night.

Officers were called at 4.16pm on Wednesday March 7 to reports of suspicious circumstances at the Golden Lion, Church Street, Stanground. The member of the public thought it may have been a break in.

Police attended and on arrival found a teenage girl who had been reported missing from home in Lincolnshire. The girl was return to her home address.