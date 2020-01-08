‘Substantial’ haul of cannabis seized in police raid

Police have seized a “substantial” haul of cannabis after a raid earlier today.

Officers from the neighbourhood and community action teams conducted a warrant in the Westbourne Road area in Chatteris where they seized 110 established cannabis plants along with 393 younger plants.

Cannabis which was seized by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Cambridgeshire police said: “This is a substantial amount of cannabis taken out of circulation by officers and will help us keep it out of the hands of children within the town.”

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of cannabis production and is currently in custody.