Strictly star Katie Piper helped rescue Peterborough families from burning block of flats while filming TV show

TV presenter Katie Piper has described rushing into a burning block of flats in Peterborough to help rescue families while filming a TV show.

The Strictly star and former acid attack victim is one five celebrities who were filmed on the frontline with Cambridgeshire police for four-part series Famous and Fighting Crime, which starts on Channel 4 on Monday at 9pm. The other well-known faces are Loose Women panellist Penny Lancaster, Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing, Gogglebox star Sandi Bogle and comedian Marcus Brigstocke. Katie was working overnight in Peterborough last May when she rushed into Davys House in St Marys Court, Eastgate, after a fire had started in a top floor flat of the three-storey building. She told The Mirror: “I had to go against every ounce of my body which was telling me to run. Then it just hits you, there are children in there, people are asleep, we have to go in. “I thought, ‘these people are going to get badly burned if we don’t help them’. You run the numbers in your head and realise if we don’t go in, people could be killed or have their lives changed for ever.” The block of flats is owned by Cross Keys Homes which confirmed the fire had started in the kitchen of a leaseholder’s flat where two adults and two children live. The Mirror claimed Katie helped 50 people out of the building, but Cross Keys said only four out of 18 flats were affected by the fire. All four households have been re-housed while remedial work is completed, which is expected to be around May. Police said there were no serious injuries, but some people were treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns. Katie also expressed her admiration for the officers she joined on the frontline, adding: “They are fearless, without an ego and they are brave. They are courageous, but they weren’t bossy and big-headed and nonchalant about it.”

