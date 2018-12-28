Stolen cars, false number plates and no insurance: Every illegal vehicle taken off Peterborough’s roads this week
There has been no rest for road police during the Christmas period with officers continuing to find motorists in Peterborough driving illegally.
These are the illegal vehicles taken off the road by the BCH Road Policing Unit in the past week.
1. Illegal vehicles seized by BCH Road Policing Unit
An overweight vehicle stopped on the A1(M) near Peterborough. Vehicle immobilized using the green cable lock until a bigger recovery truck arrived
2. Illegal vehicles seized by BCH Road Policing Unit
A car stopped in Peterborough being driven without a licence or insurance
3. Illegal vehicles seized by BCH Road Policing Unit
A vehicle stopped in Peterborough being driven without insurance
4. Illegal vehicles seized by BCH Road Policing Unit
A car stopped for being driven without a licence or insurance
View more