Stamford woman remanded into custody after stabbing in broad daylight

A woman who was charged following an alleged stabbing in Stamford has been remanded in to custody by a judge at Lincoln Crown Court.

Shannon Crumpler, 22, faces six charges after police were called to an incident in Elizabeth Road, Stamford, shortly after 10am on Monday.

Crumpler was later charged with wounding Paul Leverseidge in Elizabeth Road on July 9 this year.

She is also charged with causing actual bodily harm to Mr Leverseidge, affray and possessing a bladed article in Elizabeth Road on the same date.

Crumpler also faces two further charges of possessing bladed articles in Cornwall Road, Stamford, on 9 July.

Crumpler, of Sandringham Close, Stamford, did not appear in person during the bail hearing before Judge John Pini QC.

She will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court for a plea and case management hearing on 8 August.

Following the incident Lincolnshire Police confirmed a man was found with stab wounds to his leg.

His injuries were not life-threatening and he was taken to hospital by ambulance.