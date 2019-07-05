Stamford teenage drug dealer arrested after police stopped him on his moped

A teenage drug dealer was caught when police stopped him as he drove around Stamford on a moped, Lincoln Crown Court was told today

Harry Woodford was found with a stash of cannabis and incriminating text messages were found on his mobile phones indicating he was selling both cannabis and cocaine.

Luc Chignall, prosecuting, told the court “Mr Woodford was seen driving by the police on a moped in an area of Stamford on 16 November.

“The manner of his driving and his presence in an area known for drug dealng caused officers to investigate further.

“They approached him and said they would search him. He volunteered a bag of cannabis.

“A further search of him revealed two small sets of scales and two mobile phones. A smaller bag of cannabis, a grinder and £240 cash were also found.”

Mr Chignall added that text messages on the phones revealed that Woodford was sending out round robin-style texts to potential customers advertising the availability of drugs.

“A search was carried out at his home address. On that occasion a number of items were found consistent with him being a drug dealer.”

Woodford, 18, of Charles Road, Stamford, admitted two charged of supplying drugs, a further charge of cannabis with intent to supply, and using a moped without insurance. The offences took place during October and November 2018.

He was given two years custody suspended for two years and ordered to complete a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days. He was also ordered to forfeit the £240 found on him on his arrest.

Judge Andrew Easteal, passing sentence, told Woodford “This is the only chance you will get. You need to grow up and you need to be strong enough to say no when temptation is put there.”

Christopher Hogg, in mitigation, said Woodford, who has no previous convictions, was a cannabis user who got into debt with his dealer.

He told the court “The debt had arisen and was accruing at a rapid rate. That debt is now clear. His mother took out a loan and his father used his savings. A car was sold also.”