Stamford mum who threw knife at friend given suspended jail term

A young mum threw a bottle and then a knife at a friend who tried to help her leaving him needing eight stitches in his leg a court has been told.

Shannon Crumpler (23), from Sandringham Close, Stamford, had earlier asked Paul Leverseidge to leave her home where he had been staying and assisting her before she launched the attack.

Lincoln Crown Court

Today she appeared at Lincoln Crown Court where she was given a suspended sentence, after spending six months in prison waiting for her sentence.

Leanne Summers, prosecuting, told the court “Paul Leverseidge was a friend of this defendant. He had concerns about her welfare and her mental state and went to stay with her at her property.

“He helped her get the house in order and cooked for her.

“He could tell that her mental health was deteriorating. She wasn’t sleeping. She appeared fragile.”

Miss Summers said that on the morning of the incident Crumpler told Mr Leverseidge to leave.

“He eventually did leave. The defendant followed him. She was carrying a bag of empty wine bottles. She was about a metre away from Mr Leverseidge when she and threw one of the bottles in his direction hitting him on the right ankle causing a cut.

“He pushed her away. He began to walk away. She pulled out a further bottle and aimed it at Paul Leverseidge but this one missed.”

Miss Summers said that Crumpler then went back to her home and returned with two knives. Mr Leverseidge started to run away but she caught up with him.

“In her hand was a chopping board and a kitchen knife. She threw it [the knife] at him hitting him on the left leg. It briefly went into his left leg before falling to the floor. “

Crumpler ran off but the incident in Elizabeth Road, Stamford, was witnessed staff at a nearby school and police were called resulting in her arrest.

In a victim impact statement Mr Leverseidge said he found the incident traumatising and added “I was trying to help her. I hope she sorts her head out and gets the help she needs.”

Crumpler, (23), pleaded guilty to wounding Paul Leverseidge by throwing a bottle at him on 9 July this year.

She also admitted two charges of possession of a bladed article in Cornwall Road, Stamford, on the same date.

Joey Kwong, in mitigation, said that Crumpler had spent six months in custody awaiting her sentence.

He said “This is clearly a sad story of a young lady who was struggling with her mental health not only on that day but for some weeks prior to that incident.

“She is sorry that this occurred. Thankfully the injuries were not serious.”

He said that Crumpler had a difficult childhood and ended up living on the streets when she was 16.

After a year she formed a relationship and had a child but when the relationship ended she was sent to live in Stamford and so lost the support network that she had.

Mr Kwong said that Crumpler, who had no previous convictions, was unable to cope and then began using drugs.

At the time of the incident, he said, she was facing eviction proceedings due to unpaid rent.

Mr Kwong added “She remembers very little of the offence.”

Crumpler was given a 12 month jail sentence suspended for two years with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days.

Recorder Simon King, passing sentence, said the circumstances of the case and Crumpler’s background meant that he could suspend her sentence but he told her “People who behave in the way that you did on the day in question would normally expect to go straight to prison.”

Before she left the dock the Recorder added “I wish you all the best for the future. Good luck.”