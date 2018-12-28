Stamford garages broken into during Christmas period Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Garages in Stamford were broken into over the Christmas period. The break-ins were in Kesteven Road between Christmas Eve (Monday) and Thursday, December 27 Police news Anyone with information, or who has seen anything suspicious, is asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 162 of 28/12/18. Three arrested after drugs raid at Peterborough address