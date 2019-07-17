Stalker threatened to kill ex-girlfriend before threatening her friends

A man who repeatedly harassed his ex-girlfriend before threatening her friends has been sentenced.

Jordan Hughes, of New Drove, Wisbech, began harassing his former partner after she ended their relationship in January this year.

Jordan Hughes

The 25-year-old bombarded the woman with constant texts and phone calls, both at her home and place of work, as well as turning up unannounced at the two locations.

Hughes messaged the woman at all times of day and night, demanding she speak to him, and also used different names on social media to message her.

As well as this Hughes threatened to drive his car into the pub where she worked, Cambridge Crown Court heard.

Hughes was arrested for harassment but denied the offence and was released on bail, with conditions not to contact his ex-girlfriend and not to enter specific areas of Wisbech.

Despite this, Hughes breached his bail conditions on January 21 by driving past his ex-girlfriend and stopping his car.

Hughes got out and threatened to kill the woman if she did not drop the harassment charges against him. He also called her at work with the same request to drop the charges.

In March, Hughes once again visited Cambridgeshire and harassed the woman.

On March 25 he was seen in Wisbech driving a silver Vauxhall Vectra while uninsured.

Just two days later Hughes visited the town again, attended his ex-girlfriend’s home and threatened her friends, the court heard.

After Hughes was arrested again on suspicion of harassment he continued bombarding her with messages – this time on social media due to his phone being seized by the police.

He also sent her unwanted gifts of a teddy and flowers.

Hughes was arrested once again and in interview answered “no comment” to all questions. He denied harassing her and accused the victim of lying.

He also denied the offence of witness intimidation and said the relationship had ended amicably.

However, Hughes later admitted charges of stalking causing serious alarm or distress, affray, intimidating a witness and driving whilst uninsured.

He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday (July 15) where he was handed a total sentence of three years and seven months.

Hughes was also handed a 10 year restraining order, preventing him from contacting his ex-girlfriend and attending two other locations in Wisbech.

DC Chris Smith, who investigated, said: “Hughes’s behaviour against his ex-girlfriend was completely unacceptable and his actions left her in genuine fear of her safety.

“I’d like to thank her for having the courage to support a conviction. No-one should ever be treated in this way.

“I would strongly urge anyone who believes they are being stalked or harassed, to get in touch with us by calling 101 or reporting this online via https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/.”

For more information and advice on stalking and harassment, visit https://www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Stalking-and-harassment.