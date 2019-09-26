Vehicles seized by the BCH Road Policing Unit in Peterborough

Staggering 50 vehicles seized in Peterborough in just over a fortnight including stolen cars and driver with 19 offences

Traffic police have been incredibly busy in Peterborough in the last 16 days after seizing at least 50 vehicles.

Officers from the BCH Road Policing Unit have encountered stolen cars, a 16-year-old who allegedly failed a drugs test, a driver with 19 motoring offences against their name and a seven-year-old who was unrestrained.

Driver reported and car seized

1. Driver uninsured

Driver reported and car seized
Buy a Photo
Now reunited with its owner

2. Stolen car

Now reunited with its owner
Buy a Photo
Driver reported

3. Expired MOT

Driver reported
Buy a Photo
Driver reported

4. Expired MOT and vehicle tax

Driver reported
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 13