Staggering 50 vehicles seized in Peterborough in just over a fortnight including stolen cars and driver with 19 offences

Officers from the BCH Road Policing Unit have encountered stolen cars, a 16-year-old who allegedly failed a drugs test, a driver with 19 motoring offences against their name and a seven-year-old who was unrestrained.
Traffic police have been incredibly busy in Peterborough in the last 16 days after seizing at least 50 vehicles.
