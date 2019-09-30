Staff member assaulted during BP garage robbery

Officers are appealing for information following a robbery yesterday (Sunday) in March.

Two men walked into the BP garage in Dartford Road and stole two bottles of wine at about 9.15pm.

A member of staff intervened and was assaulted by the men as they left the building. The victim suffered minor injuries.

The first man was described as being of mixed race, about 30, with dark curly hair and wore a grey hooded top and dark trousers.

The second man was described as being white, about 30, with short light-brown hair and wore a dark blue t-shirt and dark jeans.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/69860/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.