Staff at HMP Whitemoor near March ‘taken to hospital’ after ‘large-scale disturbance by inmates’

Prison staff at HMP Whitemoor near March were taken to hospital after a large-scale disturbance by inmates, according to reports.

The violence at the Category A prison is said to have resulted in six prison staff needing hospital treatment yesterday (Monday, February 25).

HMP Whitemoor

It has been reported that they were beaten by pool cues and had pool balls thrown at them.

The Prison Service confirmed that prison officers received medical treatment but did not divulge further details.

A spokesperson said: “Staff at HMP Whitemoor successfully resolved an incident on one wing of the prison yesterday afternoon.

“We do not tolerate violence in our prisons and, where incidents like this occur, will always push for the strongest possible punishment for those involved.”