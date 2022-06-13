Speeding drivers to cannabis growers - sentencing results at Peterborough Magistrates' Court revealed

May 23
Florin Frangu (32) of Green Lane, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Jailed for eight weeks. Victim surcharge £128. Disqualified from driving for 18 months
Joshua Johnstone (23) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place
Jailed for six months. Victim surcharge £128
Donatis Matonis (37) of Towler Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of Braun Thermoscans (value £69.98 from Superdrug)
Guilty plea to theft of Braun Thermoscan and Bronchostop syrup (value unknown from Queensgate)
Jailed for four weeks, suspended for 18 months. Victim surcharge £128
Deborah Dean (40) of Church Road, Wittering
Guilty plea to drink driving (91ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Victim surcharge £90, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 24 months – can be reduced by six months if course completed by 22/9/23
David Bell (33) of Dalton Square, Cambridge
Guilty plea to speeding (39mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence
John Edwards (70) of March Road, Friday Bridge
Guilty plea to not wearing a seat belt
Fined £66, victim surcharge £34
Gary Green (32) of Walsingham Court, Leverington
Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £533, victim surcharge £53, costs £110. Five points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family; would make him homeless
Dominykas Jasaitis (18) of Gordon Avenye, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Eight points on licence
Ismail Ali Umer (43) of Bramall Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
May 24
Maryam Ibrahim (25) of Gayton Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Fined £250, victim surcharge £34, costs £320. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Nathan Gray (36) of Granary Close, Waddington, Lincoln
Found guilty of speeding (40mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £300. Three points on licence
Suhail Hussain (33) of Westhay Road, Birmingham
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £300. Six points on licence
Raymond Wortley (76) of Hundreds Road, Crowland
Guilty plea to operating a waste operation without being authorised by a permit
Guilty plea to depositing waste without a permit
Fined £21,693.50, victim surcharge £181, costs £10,000
May 25
Reece Fraser-Davis (35) of South Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to being concerned in the supply of cannabis
Jailed for 16 weeks. Victim surcharge £128
Piotr Wierkiewicz (36) of Whetstone Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to production of cannabis
Guilty plea to possession of a weapon designed or adapted for discharge of a noxious liquid
Jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Unpaid work of 160 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £145
Adrian Allebone (60) of Station Road, Irchester
Found guilty of speeding (61mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £220, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Blair Baker (48) of Primrose Close, Hatfield
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £332, victim surcharge £34. Six points on licence
Imran Arshad (27) of Clarence Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
May 26
Umran Araf (39) of Dunsberry, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with illegal tyres
Guilty plea to not wearing a seat belt
Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, costs £135
May 31
Audrius Bucelis (19) of HMP Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of items for use in the course of theft
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Fined £300, victim surcharge £34
Victor Miron (48) of Watling Place, Houghton Regis
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £300. Six points on licence