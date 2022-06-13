Speeding drivers to cannabis growers - sentencing results at Peterborough Magistrates' Court revealed

May 23

Florin Frangu (32) of Green Lane, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)

Peterborough Magistrates Court

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Jailed for eight weeks. Victim surcharge £128. Disqualified from driving for 18 months

Joshua Johnstone (23) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place

Jailed for six months. Victim surcharge £128

Donatis Matonis (37) of Towler Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of Braun Thermoscans (value £69.98 from Superdrug)

Guilty plea to theft of Braun Thermoscan and Bronchostop syrup (value unknown from Queensgate)

Jailed for four weeks, suspended for 18 months. Victim surcharge £128

Deborah Dean (40) of Church Road, Wittering

Guilty plea to drink driving (91ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Victim surcharge £90, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 24 months – can be reduced by six months if course completed by 22/9/23

David Bell (33) of Dalton Square, Cambridge

Guilty plea to speeding (39mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence

John Edwards (70) of March Road, Friday Bridge

Guilty plea to not wearing a seat belt

Fined £66, victim surcharge £34

Gary Green (32) of Walsingham Court, Leverington

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £533, victim surcharge £53, costs £110. Five points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family; would make him homeless

Dominykas Jasaitis (18) of Gordon Avenye, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Eight points on licence

Ismail Ali Umer (43) of Bramall Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

May 24

Maryam Ibrahim (25) of Gayton Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Fined £250, victim surcharge £34, costs £320. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Nathan Gray (36) of Granary Close, Waddington, Lincoln

Found guilty of speeding (40mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £300. Three points on licence

Suhail Hussain (33) of Westhay Road, Birmingham

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £300. Six points on licence

Raymond Wortley (76) of Hundreds Road, Crowland

Guilty plea to operating a waste operation without being authorised by a permit

Guilty plea to depositing waste without a permit

Fined £21,693.50, victim surcharge £181, costs £10,000

May 25

Reece Fraser-Davis (35) of South Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to being concerned in the supply of cannabis

Jailed for 16 weeks. Victim surcharge £128

Piotr Wierkiewicz (36) of Whetstone Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to production of cannabis

Guilty plea to possession of a weapon designed or adapted for discharge of a noxious liquid

Jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Unpaid work of 160 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £145

Adrian Allebone (60) of Station Road, Irchester

Found guilty of speeding (61mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Blair Baker (48) of Primrose Close, Hatfield

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £332, victim surcharge £34. Six points on licence

Imran Arshad (27) of Clarence Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

May 26

Umran Araf (39) of Dunsberry, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with illegal tyres

Guilty plea to not wearing a seat belt

Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, costs £135

May 31

Audrius Bucelis (19) of HMP Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of items for use in the course of theft

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Fined £300, victim surcharge £34

Victor Miron (48) of Watling Place, Houghton Regis

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver