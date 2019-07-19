Speeding drivers caught in Fenland road safety campaign

Police have stopped six speeding drivers in seven days in an attempt to make Fenland roads safer.

The action has come in response to public concerns about speeding in March and as a result officers from the local neighborhood team have been carrying out checks in Wisbech Road, Elwyn Road, Estover Road and Upwell Road.

All of these roads have a 30mph limit, however, six motorists were caught driving exactly 35mph.

PC Kurt Allen said: “We will continue to strive towards making the roads safer across the town of March and beyond.

“This activity has been carried across Fenland, not just in March, and we will continue to carry out similar days of action. My plea is to all motorists to drive safely, within the speed limits and to the conditions of the road. Limits are put in place for a reason.”

To report an incident of dangerous driving, visit www.Cambs.Police.Uk/Report