Speeding drink driver fined after being caught in Wisbech

By Stephen Briggs
Published 23rd May 2025, 13:30 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 13:34 BST

Gediminas Marcinkevicius was seen undertaking a car in the town

A drink driver who was caught speeding in Wisbech has been banned from driving for more than three years.

Gediminas Marcinkevicius, 32, was arrested on the evening of 25 April after he was stopped by officers from the Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team and failed a roadside breath test.

They had seen him speeding along Churchill Road, Wisbech, before undertaking a car.

Gediminas Marcinkevicius was fined £500

He was taken into custody and charged with drink driving after he blew 73 – more than double the legal limit of 35.

Marcinkevicius, of William Road, Wisbech, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court earlier this month, where he was disqualified from driving for 40 months and ordered to pay a £500 fine.

PC Nicola Coaker, who investigated, said: “Due to his manner of driving we stopped Marcinkevicius and noticed he had a glazed look on his face.

“Speeding and undertaking can be very dangerous, and it is fortunate he didn’t cause a collision.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and allows the reporting of those believed to be driving under the influence.

