Speed warning for drivers after Frank Perkins Parkway crash

Police have issued a warning about driving too fast after a crash on the Frank Perkins Parkway.

Two cars collided at around 8pm on Thursday evening, leading to the road being closed southbound at Boongate with traffic diverted.

The crash on the Frank Perkins Parkway. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Cambridgeshire police said the incident is believed to relate to one of the cars driving too quickly, especially in the wet conditions.

Nobody in either vehicle suffered serious injuries.

A police spokesperson said: “There is no doubt the main factor in this collision was excessive speed combined with wet conditions.”