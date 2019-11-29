Speed cameras to be installed on Peterborough roads

Average speed cameras are being installed in locations across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough in a bid to keep drivers safe.

The cameras are currently being installed as part of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Road Safety Partnership’s digital upgrade and are expected to go live in the coming weeks.

The cameras are being installed on the B1092 and A605 through Stanground and Whittlesey and on the A605 Elton to Peterborough Services

Officers have been working with the police and partners since last year to upgrade current road safety camera equipment to digital technology. The majority of safety camera sites are being converted from wet-film to digital cameras, but it was identified that average speed cameras could be of particular benefit in some locations.

Graham Hughes, Service Director for Highways and Transport, said: “Our utmost priority is the safety of the general public and these speed enforcement measures will result in a safer environment for everyone.

“The average speed cameras will act as a deterrent to the small minority of drivers who think speeding on this, and indeed any, stretch of road is acceptable, and will encourage compliance over a longer distance.”

Average speed cameras work by using an automatic number plate recognition system to record a vehicle’s number plate at entry and exit to the enforcement zone.

As the distance is known between entry and exit sites, the average speed can be calculated by dividing this by the time taken to travel between two points.