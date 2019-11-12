Spate of vehicle thefts and attempted burglaries in Stamford

There have been 11 reports of thefts from vehicles and attempted burglaries in Stamford in the past three days.

Lincolnshire Police said unlocked vehicles had been stolen from and that people were trying house door handles hoping to carry out thefts.

A person police wish to speak to

Police said there had been one burglary so far, with others attempted.

A spokesperson added: “We are targeting this issue but ask all residents to lock up.”

Anyone who recognises the people pictured is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 77 of November 11.

A person police wish to speak to