A series of thefts happened in Gunthorpe overnight, where several vans had their tools stolen.

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: "We would urge van owners in the Peterborough area to be vigilant and remove tools from their vehicles overnight."

The police are currently investigating the four incidents and believe them all to be related.

Anyone with any information should contact police by calling 101 or report it online at www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report