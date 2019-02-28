Spalding woman murder trial: ‘Gobsmacked’ Crowland pub landlord saw accused drive off with partner on bonnet

A pub landlord yesterday (Wednesday) told a murder trial jury that he was left “gobsmacked” after a customer drove off with her partner on the bonnet.

Kevin McGlen, landlord of Ye Olde Bridge Inn at Crowland, said that the driver Alison Skingsly had earlier been involved in an argument with her partner Kevin Nix while the couple were in the pub.

The scene in Crowland where the offence is alleged to have taken place. EMN-180625-173344009

He told the jury at Lincoln Crown Court that he heard raised voices between the two and Skingsly said: “I don’t want to sit with you”.

Mr McGlen said: “She just left and walked into the pub garden. They were obviously having a barney at that point. She meant it.”

He said he also heard Skingsly say to another woman in the pub: “You can have him”.

Mr McGlen said that later Skingsly got into her car and turned it around in the car park.

“The next thing I saw was that Kevin was standing in the way of the car. She got really close to him and he banged his hands on the bonnet.

“She stopped in front of him. There was some shouting going on. Alison tried to go round him.

“At that point I spoke to someone. By the time I looked back Kevin was on the bonnet. I was gobsmacked.

“I was fully expecting the car to stop and Kevin to get off but it didn’t.

“Once he was on the bonnet she left the car park very quickly. She pulled out without stopping and turned right.

“I just saw Kevin on the car with her going up the road. Then I lost sight.”

He said he left the pub and went to assist his wife Lesley and their work colleague Lynn Wharton in dealing with the situation. He said that he then saw Kevin Nix lying on the ground.

“He was laying there with blood all over the road. Les was on the phone to the ambulance.”

The prosecution say that Mr Nix climbed on the bonnet to prevent Skingsly driving as she was over the limit. Following her arrest she failed a breath test with the reading at 64mgs of alcohol per 100 mls of breath compared to the legal limit of 35mgs.

Alison Skingsly (43) of Thames Road, Spalding, denies the murder of Kevin Nix on June 27, 2018 and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

The trial continues.