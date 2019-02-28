Spalding woman murder trial: Accused was ‘like a kid having a tantrum’ leading up to fatal incident

A woman accused of the murder of her partner following a pub argument was today (Thursday) described as behaving like a child having a tantrum in the minutes leading up to the fatal incident.

Alison Skingsly is alleged to have killed her partner Kevin Nix after carrying him on the bonnet of her car when he tried to stop her from driving away from Ye Olde Bridge Inn at Crowland where the couple had spent the afternoon drinking.

The scene in Crowland where the offence is alleged to have taken place. EMN-180625-173344009

Pub customer Mark Wharton told the jury at Lincoln Crown Court that Skingsly was drinking with Mr Nix inside the pub when she suddenly jumped up and shouted at him.

Mr Wharton said: “She said something. It wasn’t very nice.

“Then she came running across and sat in the corner wailing away.

“Her demeanour was just manic making lots of high-pitched noise and screams.

“She was screaming at Kev [Mr Nix]. It was mostly profanities. It was a bit like a kid having a tantrum.”

Mr Wharton said he later saw Skingsly drive off from the pub car park with Mr Nix on the bonnet.

“He was hanging on to the lip of the bonnet. She just set off. She just put her foot down and went. She pulled straight out onto the road.”

The jury has been told that Skingsly drove along the road and over a bridge before stopping. Mr Nix landed on the ground suffering serious head injuries. He died three days later.

The prosecution say that Mr Nix climbed on the bonnet to prevent Skingsly driving as she was over the limit. Following her arrest she failed a breath test with the reading at 64mgs of alcohol per 100 mls of breath compared to the legal limit of 35mgs.

Skingsly (43) of Thames Road, Spalding, denies the murder of Kevin Nix on June 27, 2018 and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

The trial continues.