Spalding woman jailed for manslaughter

A woman convicted of manslaughter has been sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court.

Alison Skingsley (43) of Thames Road, Spalding, was cleared of murder but convicted of the manslaughter of 46-year-old Kevin Nix. She has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Alison Skingsley

The incident took place on June 24 last year, when both Mr Nix and Skingsley had visited the Old Bridge Inn pub in Crowland for the afternoon.

Skingsley left the pub following an argument and several drinks, before getting in her Peugeot 307. It is believed that in an attempt to stop her drink-driving Mr Nix climbed onto the bonnet of the vehicle.

The car was driven and he was then thrown from the car, suffering fatal injuries. He died in hospital three days later.

Skingsley was arrested for assault and for failing a breath test a short distance away from her vehicle. She was charged on June 26 and remanded.

Skingsley pleaded not guilty to both manslaughter and murder, and following a trial in March she was cleared of murder. The jury at Lincoln Crown found her guilty of manslaughter.

Senior Investigating Officer Karl Whiffen, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “This is an incredibly tragic case which has seen a man lose his life.

“From the very beginning, Skingsley claimed innocence, often attempting to tarnish the reputation of Kevin Nix and making all sorts of claims and accusations.

“During her trial Skingsley shamelessly tried to portray herself as the victim of the incident showing no remorse for the tragic loss of Kevin’s life. I must pay tribute to Kevin Nix’s family, who have conducted themselves with tremendous dignity throughout the investigation and subsequent trial.

“The enquiry team’s thoughts are with them at this time.”

A statement from the family of Mr Nix said: “Alison Skingsley’s conviction of manslaughter is the very least for Kevin’s family to form closure on its tragic loss.”