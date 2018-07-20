Spalding woman denies murdering man who was hit by a car

Have your say

A woman today (Fri) denied the murder of a Spalding man when she appeared before Lincoln Crown Court.

Alison Skingsly, (42), of Thames Road Spalding, is accused of the murder of Kevin Nix on 27 June this year.

She pleaded not guilty to the offence and also denied an alternative charge of the manslaughter of 46 year old Mr Nix.

Skingsly, who appeared in court via video link, was remanded in custody to await a trial on a date to be arranged.

The charges follow an incident on Common Drove, Crowland, near to the Bridge Inn pub when Mr Nix is alleged to have been struck by a car.

Skingsly was originally accused of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm but the charge was changed after Mr Nix later died.