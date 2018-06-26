Spalding woman charged with wounding with intent after man is critically injured by car in Crowland

A woman has been charged with wounding with intent after a man was hit by a car in Crowland, leaving him in a critical condition.

Alison Skingsly, 42, of Thames Road, Spalding has been charged with wounding with intent and failing to comply with a breathalyser test. She is appearing before Lincoln Magistrates' Court today, Tuesday June 26.

Police at the scene in Crowland

The victim is a man in his 40s and remains in a very serious condition in hospital.

The collision happened on Common Drove near the Bridge Inn pub in Crowland on Sunday night, June 24.

The vehicle involved was a Black Peugeot 307. The B1166 was closed for the majority of yesterday, Monday.

Police are asking anyone to call 101 quoting incident 398 of 24 June, if they were at or passing this location at around 8pm on Sunday 24 June.

Police at the scene in Crowland

Anyone who was in the pub should contact officers if they have information.

Officers are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who witnessed a woman wearing a black skirt and a black and white vest top, or the black Peugeot 307.

You can also report completely anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.