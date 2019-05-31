Spalding teenage couple who became Britain’s youngest double killers subject of new documentary

What inspired Britain’s youngest double killers to murder a woman and her daughter will be examined in a new documentary.

Kim Edwards and Lucas Markham were just 14-years-old when they killed dinner lady - and Kim’s mum - Elizabeth Edwards,49,and 13-year old Katie Edwards - Kim’s sister - in Spalding in 2016.

Liz Edwards and Katie Edwards

Prosecutor Peter Joyce told Kim Edwards’ trial that her sister and mother were stabbed a total of 10 times in a “cold, calculated and callous” onslaught at their home in Dawson Avenue. The court was told the pair then had sex, shared a bath and watched vampire films as they ‘revelled’ in the killings.

Mr Joyce told jurors that Markham walked for around 30 minutes along Spalding’s Coronation Channel to reach Edwards’ home before knocking three times on a bedroom window as a pre-arranged signal that he had arrived. Kim Edwards then opened a bathroom window to allow Markham to climb into the house from the roof of a shed, and gave him advice on moving quietly around the house.

The pair were both jailed for 17 and a half years - and are believed to be Britain’s youngest ever double killers.

On Saturday, a new documentary will look at the brutal killings, looking at the motive behind the murders. The show, Britain’s Deadliest Kids, will be broadcast on Quest Red tomorrow (Saturday) at 10pm.